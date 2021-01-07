GO SADAK BANDH on January 8th, L B NAGAR X ROADS

Hyderabad: An Ultimatum released by Yuga Tulasi Foundation, Sri Kolishetty Shiva Kumar stating that all goddess form of Cow to be declared as NATIONAL ANIMAL in order to avoid the cow slaughtering or otherwise there will be a GO SADAK BANDH on 8th of January at L B NAGAR X ROADS.

As a part of press meet held at Somajiguda, he shared his valuable opinion saying that even though lot of fights or movements held against cow slaughtering, there is not at all any change or consideration by the State and Central governments. Hence an oath of taking a step of Go Sadak Bandh is to be held, where in all the Junction routes from all the eight sides are completely closed representing the support to the cow in which thousands of Cow followers and supporters participate stating their aim of declaring cow as national animal.

Except the emergency service of ambulances no other vehicles are allowed on 8th at that junction. This is a sincere request made by Sri K Shiva Kumar garu that all the people are requested to make a volunteer bandh on that day supporting the GO MATHA. He stated that this bandh should be purely like a realisation of State Government knowing the difficulties of Cow and Slaughtering which is leading to the complete minimal of Cow Production for further generations.

He also told that India,a pride to be a nation of culture and civilization where cow is worshipped as GO MATHA, hereby today is in a stage where highest number of Cows are slaughtered at TELANGANA state itself which is highly humiliating. Hence an immediate cause and action to be taken by one and all in eradicating and avoiding Cows to be Slaughtered, indeed taking a powerful prime decision in Assembly unanimously announcing that cow to be declared as a national animal.

He also said that the GO SADAK BANDH programme which is held on 8th is purely volunteer programme irrespective of any caste, religion or any other political party. Hence he requested all the people, Spiritual Gurus and all the Brahmin Priests hereby to participate voluntarily and make the programme a grand successful historical event in which he also requested all the Police Department to support for this marvellous programme of seeking help and supporting a domestic animal Go matha and Cow to be declared as National Animal is the ultimate goal.