GO SADAK BANDH

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Sri Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar will be effected like Prime Minister of India who was been behaved as worst as towards Cow or Gomatha, as if he continues in encouraging cow slaughtering, cursed by Yuga Thulasi Foundation Chairman & TTD Board Member: Sri Kollisetty Shiva Kumar, as a part of Gau-Sadak Bandh on the National Highway for Cow to be declare as National Animal. In continue, he requested CM’s wife Smt Sobha to counsel her spouse for not entertain cow slaughtering in future for 12% of voters.

A “Gau-Mahapadayatra” is to going to be orgainising from Goddess Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar to Bahadurpur Cow Slaughter house in coming few days.

Cow lovers or protectors from various community participated in today’s programme and been arrested taken to Adibatla police station and after few hours released.

“Gau Sadak Bandh” being organised by Yuga Thulasi Foundation to highlight the need for cow protection and demand declaring of Cow as the National Animal. Sri Raja Singh, BJP MLA, Sri Kolisetti Shiva Kumar, Chairman, Yuga Thulasi Foundation & TTD Board Member and Sri Uppalapati Srinivas @ Chandraswamy, Founder, “Sri Kalabhairava PracharaSamsthan” & “Mayukha” Organisation expressed that Minister for Animal Husbandary Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, being Cow Community, not even opening his mouth or not a single word as a part of several agitation done for protection of Cow, its a ashamed part of state government being continuing Minister in cabinet. Several prominent citizens and cow lovers participated and arrested in the Gau Sadak Bandh.