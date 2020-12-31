GR Tech Excellence Awards 2020 honours exceptional contributors for their technological innovation

New Delhi: In a one of its kind, the first edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards recognised and honoured innovators for their contribution in the field of gadgets, consumer electronics, and technology.

The 25 award categories that encapsulated the ‘best in tech’ were nominated and selected by experts from the Indian tech circle through online voting. For the 7 Editor’s choice awards, the jury member included technology veterans, independent writers and consultants, and senior editors of online and print publications.

Rohit Chadda, chief executive officer, Digital Publishing, ZEE Group explained that the 25 awards categories were spread across six major verticals – Smartphones, TVs, Wearables, Audio Devices, Laptops, and Gadgets. “We had some of the most senior and experienced team of jury members which had a mix of senior editors, technology veterans, and writers. The choice of jury awardees was meticulously done,” he explained.

Chadda pointed out that hundreds of users got an opportunity to win prizes worth lakhs of rupees through their ‘Vote and Win’ and ‘Play and Win’ section.

“Participants could log on the website and then submit their vote under various award categories. All voters got assured prizes. In our Play and Win, participants had a chance to feature in the leader board and win hourly, daily, weekly, and bumper prizes,” He said.

It was perhaps for the first time that participants could honestly select their trusted brand and at the same time win prizes worth more than Rs 30 lakhs.

Besides the awards there was also a Tech conclave which discussed insights and views around technology with various tech experts, professionals and esteemed members of the tech fraternity in the power-packed panel discussions.

The awards witnessed Airtel Xtream as presenting sponsor. It was Co-powered by Housing.com, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen Connect, and Funn 88, supported by Intel, in association with Zee Business.

Here’s a complete list of all the winners of BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: