GREEN DRIVE 2021 organized by AARGO EV SMART in Faridabad on 15th August ,2021

AARGO EV SMART organized Green Drive 2021 in association with AAR Power Solution and NEXON EV Owners Club.

Faridabad hosted the most awaited event of the year, Green Drive 2021 ,10:00 am from there registered office at Vipul Plaza, Sector 81, Faridabad and concluded at Golden Galaxy Resorts, Mathura road.

More than 100 Electric 4Wheelers including Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona were part of the Drive which drove through Faridabad to promote Electric vehicle Ecosphere among people. Usage of electric vehicles will provide a shift from polluting fossil fuels and will help save the Environment for our future generations.

The Evian’s are on a mission to save the environment and AARGO EV SMART, with their Principle Group Company AAR POWER SOLUTION-System Integrators of ABB are supporting the same by installing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Pan India.

Till date AARGO EV SMART has installed more than 100 Charging Stations in India. ARGO EV SMART has done installation with OEM’s including AUDI INDIA, PORSCHE, LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company), Indian Oil etc. Adding to this a lot of installations are done at real estate projects, Hotels and private investors.