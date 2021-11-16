Guide Runners India Trustee-Founder, Dr. Bhumika Patel, 36 visually impaired athletes and Guides participated in the Mysuru Marathon 2021

Guide Runners India, along with Trustee-Founder, Dr. Bhumika Patel, 36 visually impaired athletes, and Guides participated in the Mysuru Marathon 2021. The Mysore Marathon organised by Life is calling had a total participation of approximately 1800 plus participants.

The visually impaired athletes along with their assigned guides ran varying distances from 5 km to a full marathon of 42.2 km. The excitement and thrill among the athletes cannot be described in words. The pre-event workshop at ThoughtFocus, Mysuru on November 13th, helped the new athletes learn the techniques and running gear-shoes. Tshirts etc were provided to needy athletes. All completed their run-on successfully. Guide Runners will plan to continue the training at Mysuru for the entire year long.

Dr. Bhumika Patel says “I wish to thank local Mysuru volunteers, guides and corporates for the excellent support for the launching the Training program and race”

Special mention of visually impaired Nandeesh, who completed full marathon second year in a row with an impressive timing of sub 3:30 and wishes to target international marathon time of 2h30 min

Visually impaired athlete Manjunath, works in a public sector bank and he says “ The training I am getting from Guide Runners has helped to keep myself mentally and physically fit. The team is not just teaching running, but also covering other areas like injury, health, physio”

Visually impaired Siddaraju N, State Govt Employee, “I am happy with the training that has started in Mysuru and I wish to continue participating. I would also like to encourage more people to participate in the program”

Guide Sudha Muniraju, Corporate Employee, says that “ I was happy to volunteer and assist the team in kindness activities and that such a great program is launched in Mysuru”