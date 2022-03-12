Guinness Book World Records: Youth Cyclethon for 245 days, 29 states and 4 Union Territories to spread awareness about Education and Environment

Rotary Bangalore Whitefield Central sponsored two youth from Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir, who have been on a bicycle tour across the country to raise public awareness on environmental protection and compulsory education. The cyclethon prevailed for 8 months and culminated in Bengaluru on 12th March 2022 via Kolar District.

B. Com Graduates Dhanush M (23) and Hemanth Y B (23) participated in the cyclethon. Residents of Kadugodi’s Mahadevapura, commenced cycling on July 11, 2021, opposite Vidhana Soudha. These youth have completed 29 states and 4 Union Territories.

Education and Environment have been current topics of debate. So while raising awareness of these issues, the Chief Ministers of 4 States, Governors, State Sports Ministers, Revenue Ministers, Members of Parliament, Rotary and Rotaract Clubs, many IAS officials, and department directors have communicated the purpose of the cyclethon.

The highest ever recorded while constantly cycling is at 19500 km. These young men traveled 120 km every day. They stayed at night in the restrooms arranged by members of the Rotary club.

A group of 5 youths from the Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir has been keeping track of their journey and giving them information on the rest of the journey. Now, two youths of the Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir are completing a cyclethon at the Shishu Mandir institute in the city on 12/03/2022 with a target of 24000 km. The cyclethon was added to the Guinness Book of Records on that day.

Donors of Rotary Bangalore Whitefield, Shishu Mandir Organization, Durga Prasad, Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir donate to this Guinness record.

Congratulating the youth, Sri Arvind Limbavali, MLA of Mahadevpura constituency applauded the achievements of these two young kids from the Rotaract club, “It is a commendable feat what these kids have achieved. It is no joke for these two kids to stay away from their families for 245 days covering the length and breadth of the country.”, He also added, “We need to appreciate the Rotary club and its members and also the families of these kids for their constant support in their endeavor as education and environment are the two key areas that the future generation is more worried about.”

The young men traveled 120 km each day and stayed at refreshment stations arranged at night by the Rotractor Club of Shishu Mandir. A group of 5 youths from the Rotractor Club of Shishu Mandir had kept a track of their journey and gave them information on the places to go on their next journey. The bicycle tour was completed today by arriving in Bangalore via Kolar District and riders were welcomed by Shishu Mandir students with the Dollu Kunitha, a traditional dance form in Karnataka.

Commenting on the occasion Rtn. Fazal Mahmood, Governor of Rotary District 3190 he lauded the efforts and the initiative taken by the two youth, “It is remarkable that these two young boys cycled across the country to spread awareness about the two key current issues, Education and Environment.”

The initiative is sponsored by Rotary Bangalore Whitefield Central (Dist.3190) in association with the International Fellowship of Cycling Rotarians (Dist.3190), Shishu Mandir Education Center, Maithri Aqautech Pvt Ltd, and Dr. Durga Prasad Reddy (Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Bangalore