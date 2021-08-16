Gulati Brothers of Zabardast Hit 95 FM enthral residents of Mapsko Mountville at the Sports Fest 2021

Gurugram: Gulati Brothers (RJ Campy & RJ Ritesh) of Zabardast Hit 95 FM enthralled residents at the Sports Fest 2021, organized by Mapsko Mountville residents at Sector 79, Gurugram. The objective of this initiative was to disseminate awareness on the significance of sports and foster a sense of community and belongingness among the newly-shifted 100 plus families in Mapsko Mountville. A prize distribution ceremony supported by Mapsko Group will also be organized to felicitate winners.

This residents-led initiative kick-started on 27th July 2021 and was subsequently held every weekend at the clubhouse of the project. The highlight of the initiative was a bouquet of sporting activities that are entertaining residents. The sports include cricket, lawn tennis, carrom, chess, cards, pool, events of art & music, badminton, basketball, plank competition and races.

“The initiative aimed to build solidarity among these newly-shifted 100 plus families in Mapsko Mountville. We are glad that it is getting thoroughly enjoyed by everyone out there. As a leading realty player, Mapsko Group is committed to supporting such bespoke initiatives as part of its commitment towards redefining the client experience,” said Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group.

The presence of the Gulati Brothers added zest to the sports fest. They thrilled the residents with their action-packed acts and activities. RJ Campy & RJ Ritesh kept the residents of Mapsko Mountville enthralled throughout the event with their witty repartee, news of what was going on in Delhi-NCR and their opinion on web series, songs and movies released. To make the event memorable, the RJs shared a selfie moment, played such games like cricket, chess and interacted with the residents.

