Gulf Oil India launches mega vaccination drive for 10,000 truckers

Mumbai- Gulf Oil India, a leading lubricant brand, kick-started the 3rd season of “Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan” campaign with a pledge to vaccinate more than 10,000 truckers across the country to protect from COVID-19. The vaccination camps are arranged in and around 11 major transport hubs in cities like New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jalandar, Indore, Karnal and Baddi. The inoculation process is being conducted from 6th to 22nd August, with on the spot registration available.

Suraksha Bandhan, a campaign that was started by Gulf Oil India 2 years ago, resembling the ethos of festival of Raksha Bandhan, is a ‘promise of protection’ to the unsung heroes behind the wheels who ensured that they delivered the essentials as well as medical supplies including oxygen tanks, cylinders, and medical aid even during the most challenging times of this pandemic. While the truckers are providing their services as diligently as frontline workers, their own safety has taken a backseat. It is extremely critical for each individual to get vaccinated, for everyone’s safety and quick economic recovery. Much as Gulf Superfleet Turbo+ engine oil offers superior protection as a product benefit to the truck engine, the brand decided to go one step further and ensure even the trucker is protected in this pandemic.

As per a recent study conducted by Gulf Oil in association with HANSA Research, out of 406 truck driver respondents, 65% needed technical assistance to book their slots while 54% faced challenges to find vaccine slots because of the constant commute that their profession dictates. Furthermore, close to 40% showed lack of awareness and knowledge about how and where to get the vaccine. Therefore, Gulf Oil, through this initiative, is making it easier for truckers to get vaccinated by making it accessible at their place of work and helping them on the spot with the registration process.

Talking about the initiative, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said, “Since the pandemic, our trucking community has been on the roads, risking their lives, to address the demand and supply of the nation. As a brand, we have always recognised their role in supporting our economy and country. We initiated the Suraksha Bandhan campaign to express our gratitude for their selflessness and sheer courage in times of need. Through this vaccination drive, our aim is to provide easy access to vaccines, contribute to their safety for their and our country’s wellbeing.”