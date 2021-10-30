Gurugram International Couture Week to hold 2nd edition with Ashley Rebello

An array of designers will take part in the 2nd edition of Gurugram International Couture Week 2022 including Ashley Rebello, and Indi Yapa Abeywardena, and Charini representing and supporting the partnership with Srilanka Design Council will take place in the month of February 2022 at Gurugram. The shows will be directed by industry experts such as Liza Varma, Sham Khan A, and others.

On the occasion Mr. M Satya, MD & Mr. Sidharrth Behera, Director – Operations hosted a get-together to shine the spotlight on fashion in Gurugram which was attended by renowned personalities from Delhi – NCR.

GICW is a luxurious affair giving a totally new dimension to the fashion revolution in India. The grand event delights the opulent audience and is an exclusive platform bridging the gap between the Indian fashion industry and international trends.

The three-day event will feature runway shows and entertainment for both established fashion brands and up-and-coming designers. This will be the second “fashion week” to take place in Gurugram for which the way has been paved by an increasing number of fashion exhibitions and shopping events.

On the occasion, Mr. M Satya said “GICW is a platform that was conceptualized purely with the intention of bringing raw talent to light and creating a platform to bridge the gap between the Indian Fashion industry and International Trends. GICW is every fashion connoisseur’s imagination for a whole new exposure to the world of fashion and creative minds coming together to redefine trends.” Adds Mr. Sidharrth

The event’s organisers hope that the fashion week will be the second of many editions to come as Gurugram’s fashion industry continues to expand.