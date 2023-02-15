Hanshi Premjit Sen Showcases Women Empowerment Through Vigorous Karate

West Bengal Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Black Belt Gradation was held on 5th February 2023 in Royal Bengal Room, City Centre, organized by All India Seishinkai Shito- Ryu Karate- Do Federation (AISSKF), the pioneers in Karate- Do and Martial Arts training in India, under the able guidance and leadership of Hanshi Premjit Sen, Chief Technical Director of AISSKF, Chairman of the Referee Commission, Karate India Organization and Referee and Judge, World Karate Federation. 500 participants took part in this gala event from different districts of West Bengal.

This Federation is a strong supporter of empowering women and hence out of the 500 participants, 400 were women. They aim to make everyone capable of defending themselves in any kind of adverse situation and say no to eve-teasing. Many students appeared for their 1st Dan or 1st level of Black belt and some upgraded themselves from 1st to 2nd and so on. A beautiful showcase of girl power was presented by 6 students in the event in front of the dignitaries who graced the event with their presence. They were Mr. Zha Liyou, His excellency, Consul General of China in Kolkata; Ms. Krishna Chakraborty, Respected Mayor Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Mr. Swapan Banerjee, Respected President, Bengal Olympic Association (BOA).

The Hon’ble Mayor addressed the gathering first and mentioned how she is proud of Mr. Sen for building our generation strong, both physically and mentally and for impacting the lives of so many women by his training. Mr. Liyou in his speech said how amazed he was to see such a beautifully organized event and the way so many girls were aware and willingly learning self defence. He also mentioned that he would extend his whole hearted support to all those who would want to enhance their knowledge by learning the other varieties of martial arts that have grown in China. Mr. Banerjee was all full of praises for Mr. Sen for the hardwork and dedication he puts in all works assigned to him from BOA. He also revised his promise yet again that he shall always extend all his support in all ventures of Mr. Sen for promoting karate in Bengal as Mr. Sen has worked tirelessly always for taking karate to newer heights, not just in Bengal, but in India. For your information, Mr. Premjit Sen was appointed as the deputy Chef-de Mission in the 33rd National Games held in Gujarat last year on behalf of Bengal Olympic Association and he had proved himself to be one of the best leaders by managing things wonderfully and taking extremely good care of all the participants in the event. “I don’t believe in candle march, I don’t believe in rally’s and protests after a mishap. I believe in taking steps to make children and women of the society so strong that a rogue doesn’t even think of misbehaving with them in his dreams either. I had taken this promise a long time back and I shall make sure that until my dying day, I shall keep working towards achieving my goal and I am quite positive in my heart that one day, I shall successfully create a fear-free environment for all to live in with the help of my art of self defence.”