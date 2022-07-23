Har Ghar Tiranga campaign should come under the CSR activities: PHD Chamber

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to hoist Tiranga in 20 crore households is a very inspiring and appreciable decision as it will promote patriotism and foster a sense of personal connection to the Tiranga among the citizens of India, said Mr Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This will greatly inspire the corporate sector to actively contribute in the initiative through production and distribution of free flags to the households. Such benefaction of corporates should be included in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities to reinstate and enhance the spirit of nation building going forward, said Mr Pradeep Multani.