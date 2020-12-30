Havmor Ice cream’s digital campaign encapsulates that you don’t need a reason to enjoy an Ice cream cake

Hyderabad : Havmor, one of India’s favorite ice-cream brands, has launched a new digital video with the beautiful and talented, Yami Gautam, stating that you do not need a reason to enjoy and appreciate the delicious Havmor Ice Cream Cake. The new flavor of ice cream cake is meant for all occasion and can be enjoyed any time.

Havmor Ice Cream Cake brings best of both the worlds, ice cream and cake together in a platter. Yami Gautam, a true foodie, looks for more than just a cake and Havmor’s ice-cream cake is just what she wants. You don’t need an occasion to have these scrumptious ice-cream cakes. Every moment in life is a celebration that can be doubled with these delicacies which is two of the most favorite desserts, ice-cream and cake rolled into one.

Commenting on the digital campaign, Mr. Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Havmor Ice-cream said, “Ice-cream cake is the next big category and one of the most favorite amongst the cake lovers. The taste is truly magical as it brings two different treats- cakes and ice-creams, in one. It is the delightful combination of both the desserts that makes the experience divine and unique. We are thrilled to get the famous celebrated actor, Yami Gautam on board to talk about the new ice cream cake which is synonymous to celebration and can be enjoyed any time. I am sure that our consumers will connect with the new digital video and will have similar experience with the Havmor ice cream cake.”

On being associated with the new digital campaign, Yami Gautam said, “I am elated with this collaboration as I am a huge fan of both ice-cream and cakes. I have a sweet tooth and my excitement knew no bound when I came to know about the new flavours of Havmor ice cream cake. For me celebrations need no occasion, and so does Havmor ice cream cake. These cakes make every moment a special one.”

Recently, Havmor Ice Cream has launched four new flavours of ice cream cake. Adhering to the authenticity of two different tastes, The Chocolate Fantasy Ice Cream Cake is crafted to perfection with a generous layer of chocolate ice cream between two perfectly light and fluffy sponges, whereas the Nutty Caramel Ice Cream Cake is created with butterscotch ice cream sandwiched between two perfectly baked vanilla sponges. Topped with freshly whipped cream and mouth-watering chocolate cookies, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake is one of the finest confections in the category. To exemplify the excitement and celebration with your loved ones, additionally the brand has launched one of the most extraordinary and exotic ice-cream cakes known as Heartbeat Ice Cream Cake. With delicious Red Velvet Ice Cream and topped with freshly whipped cream this makes the Ice Cream Cake a love affair that you cannot resist.

The new products start from INR 600 and go up to INR 750. Besides the current four new products, there are eighteen existing ice-cream cakes in different flavors which are available at leading general trade outlets and all Havmor parlors across the country. So, double your celebration with Havmor ice-cream cakes and make the most of it with your loved ones.