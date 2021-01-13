HCL aims to “Inspire for Better” with sponsorship of Dutch team in one of the toughest ocean races

Mumbai, India: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced it is sponsoring Dutchess of the Sea, an all-women Dutch team participating in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, a transatlantic rowing race. The four women departed from the Canary Islands on December 12 and will row over 3,000 miles non-stop to the Nelson’s Dockyard English Harbour in Antigua & Barbuda.

HCL’s support for the team is driven by the company’s commitment to being a sustainability-led business. Raising money for two important causes – The Plastic Soup Foundation and ALS Netherlands Foundation – the Dutchess of the Sea, one of the first all-woman Dutch teams to take part in the race, perfectly embodies the company’s core values.

The Plastic Soup Foundation is working towards creating awareness about the link between plastics and human health with dedicated campaigns about microplastics and plastic pollution. ALS Netherlands Foundation promotes scientific research into the cause of and options for prevention, cure and future treatment of ALS, while providing a communication platform for patients, relatives, surviving relatives and environment.

HCL believes in developing an ecosystem that supports the environment and communities in the regions where it operates. Its efforts in this area are intended to inspire innovation and new ideas through the use of technology and collaboration to create a better world.

The company also has a strong focus on inspiring women leaders and promoting gender equality in business. HCL recently celebrated the successful completion of its global diversity and inclusivity program ‘Women Lead’ in the Nordics. The initiative is designed to empower aspiring women in their leadership careers through exclusive 1:1 mentoring.

Other initiatives that HCL has undertaken to support its global communities and the environment in the last 12 months include:

The HCL Foundation (HCLF), a not-for-profit organization, has been taking action to mitigate humanitarian crises, helping 130,000+ people to overcome problems posed by COVID-19.

In the UK, HCL recently completed its 12th ‘Get Started’ program with the Prince’s Trust, helping disadvantaged young people to learn skills in app design, coding, software development and cybersecurity.

In South Africa, HCL’s partnership with Safe-Hub will lead to the creation of a digital lab to drive digital literacy skills in young people.

HCL’s sponsorship of the Göta Traneberg youth ice hockey team in Stockholm is meant to inspire the next generation of women leaders through sporting role models.

These efforts are also underpinned by HCL’s alignment with the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.