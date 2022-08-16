Hero Homes organises elaborates Tricolour projections on buildings ahead of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The residents of Hero Homes societies celebrated the 75th Independence Day in a unique way as the leading developer organised a Tri-colour projection on building elevations at all locations of Hero Homes Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, Haridwar, Mohali and Ludhiana.

The Tricolour flashed on the buildings in synchronicity and gave a spellbinding view to the onlookers. The arrangements were appreciated by the residents of the societies, and they joined in the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Tricolour projection was the theme of the calibrated effort taken up by Hero Homes. The idea was to spread a sense of patriotism and nationalism among everyone. It was to create vivid and supreme imagery of the country’s diversity, sovereignty, and cultural assimilations and intermixing. The Tricolour flash was an ostentatious presentation of the grandeur and subtle power of India. It was a mark of honour and respect given by countrymen to its motherland.

A flag hoisting ceremony also took place on the 15th of August, which saw the presence of every key member and official of the organisation. The national anthem was also energetically sung by everyone.