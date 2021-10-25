Hindustani Classical performers enthrall in Ragaaz Utsav

It was a special day for all music lovers in Gurgaon when Ragaaz Music Academy presented a performance by two talented Hindustani Classical artists Fareed Hasan Khan and Mohd. Amaan Khan in Ragaaz Utsav 2021. These fine classical performers have gained huge acclaim after their famous jugalbandi – GarajGaraj in TV series ‘Bandish Bandits’. The two performers mesmerized the audience with their songs.

“Ragaaz Utsav 2021 which was the 3rd anniversary of Ragaaz Music Academy & featured more than 60 students of the academy on stage. Celebrity children artists like Biren Dang and Khushi Nagar also performed. Ragaaz Utsav-2021 was our annual function where best of the students performed on stage.” Said Aparna Bhattacharya, director Ragaaz Music Academy.

“The academy is known for its social outreach and helping deserving artists and students, so we also made an announcement of yearly scholarship for free of cost music learning for some deserving underprivileged students.” Added Aparna Bhattacharya.

Ragaaz, with its vision to cater to all age groups and helping people not only to relive their dreams but achieve excellence in music, has served more than 1000 students in the last 3 years.

The program was attended by Smt. Madhu Azad, hon Mayor of Gurgaon who was the chief guest. Sh. Sudeep Jain, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, Smt. Alka Singh, Principal Blue Bells Model School and Sangeet Guru Shri Sudhanshu Bahuguna ji who has trained numerous artists including Kailash Kher were the guests’ of honour.

Madhu Azad congratulated the academy and said “ It is heartening to see promotion of Hindustani classical music, which is our cultural heritage,by our local people. This kind of platforms not only promote local artists but also create space for professional artists to come and perform in Gurgaon and add to the cultural exchange at local level.”

Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner expressed his views and encouraged woman entrepreneur Ms Aparna Bhattacharya, Founder director Ragaaz Music Academy and said It is very encouraging to see that despite the tough time of pandemic women entrepreneurs have shown real metal and have been able to pull off such great shows.

The main organizer Ms Aparna Bhattacharya, director Ragaaz Music Academy felicitated Ms Madhu Azad, Mayor Gurgaon and other guests of honour of the evening. The program ended with a vote of thanks by Ms Aparna Bhattacharya who expressed her gratitude to the audience of Gurgaon for such a great response to this program.