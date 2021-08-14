HomeFirst launches #HomeFirstKeHeroes Campaign to celebrate armed forces veterans on Independence Day

Chennai: HomeFirst Finance has started celebrations for the 75th Independence Day. HomeFirst has launched a week-long campaign ‘HomeFirst ke Heroes’. Keeping it as the central idea, the campaign is aimed to honour and recognize the selfless service of armed forces veterans in shaping India as we see it today. Starting from 9th August leading up to the climactic finale on 15th August. As safety norms are a priority, the majority of the events are being conducted digitally.

The marquee event of the campaign is a series of LIVE sessions on the HomeFirst Instagram page where customers from all over the country who have served in the Indian Armed Forces are invited to share stories and incidents from their past. Enthusiastic crowds from across the globe join to view the session hosted by Instagram influencer and budding actor Retd. Maj. Rudrashish Majumder. Taking the spirit of heroism one step further HomeFirst Instagram and Facebook pages has also introduced a contest called ‘HomeFirst ke Jaanbaaz’ to recognize and reward instances of selflessness and bravery portrayed by people in their everyday lives. Engaging activities like Quiz about India’s Freedom Journey and Freedom Fighters Filters have also been introduced to raise awareness about the momentous occasion through a fun take on it.

Speaking about the Independence Week celebration, Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Mohta added, “We wanted to take this opportunity to honour and raise awareness about the armed forces and provide them a platform to share their learnings and experiences. They truly are the heroes of the nation and we are proud to be associated with them.”