Hon. Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi to host MP Golf Cup 2022 Presented by Delhi Golf Club

New Delhi, November 7, 2022: MP Golf Cup 2022 presented by Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Supported by Just In Time Sports Foundation at the DGC was held on November 4 & 5, 2022.
Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi hosted the event and had invited all the members of Delhi Golf Club, members of the diplomatic core and senior bureaucrats of Delhi to play at the Tournament. Diplomats of at least 67 countries had attended the Golfing event including countries like Spain, Italy, Britain etc. This event is organised every year by Smt. Lekhi.