Hon’ble M.P. Shri Jual Oram Launches ‘Turn Around India: 2020- Surmounting Past Legacy’

New Delhi, 9th February 2021: ‘Turn Around India: 2020- Surmounting Past Legacy’ – a book on creating economic awareness among masses authored by R.P. Gupta was launched today by Mr. Jual Oram, Hon’ble M.P. & Chairperson Standing Committee on Defence, Government of India.

The book provides a practical and viable option for reviving Indian economy for creating new jobs and enlarging public income and also, the structural reforms such as fiscal and monetary stimuli for overcoming economic crisis arising due to pandemic.

‘Turn Around India: 2020’ is an intimate narrative of Gupta’s experiences and how he attained success through sheer hard work and determination. Published by Himalaya Publishing House, the book highlights the required modes and strategies to transform India into a vibrant economy and among the most developed nations of the world.

The book talks about the economic history of India enabling to identify the strengths and weakness and take corrective actions.

It deals with socio-political aspects which ultimately affects the policy and regulations. It recommends for surmounting the past legacy of Colonial laws and the Socialistic model of the economy for turning around the Indian economy. It also focuses on achieving a high growth trajectory with global competitiveness so that India can boost export and reduce the trade deficit. It recommends for Rupee appreciation with a long-term plan for converting Rupee as a reserve currency.

In his book, Mr Gupta has touched upon practically every facet of the Indian economy. He believes with several innovative reforms such as Modified Gold monetization scheme, the Modified role of FCI, Rupee appreciation and bond market, country’s economy can soon be on the fast track.

Congratulating Mr. R.P.Gupta on the book launch, Mr. Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Government of India said, “I congratulate Mr Gupta on the launch of this wonderful book, which quintessentially sums up his more than four-decade-long experience as an entrepreneur. Replete with personal insights, it’s a fascinating narrative on the changing dynamics of the Indian economy.”

Revealing some highlights of his book, R.P. Gupta, said, “Writing a book on the economy which is close to my heart is an amazing feeling. “Turn Around India: 2020” will take you through a roller-coaster journey of the Indian economy. I have tried to pen down the intrinsic problems, but more importantly, presented the simple and viable solutions for charting a growth map. I hope the readers will appreciate my efforts and will enjoy reading the book.”

He further added, “I would like to thank my family members, friends, colleagues and all the people around, as without them this book would not have been possible.”

The book is available on Amazon.

About the Author:

Mr R.P. Gupta is a graduate engineer having experience of 45 years in managing small corporate. His first book “Turn Around India” was released by Shri. Narendra Modi in April 2013. He also wrote “Jan Andolan” a compilation of articles on burning issues pertaining to the Indian economy