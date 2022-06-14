Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble President of India, inaugurated ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple and cultural complex in a Lokarpana ceremony on June 14, 2022, in Bangalore. He was accompanied by the First Lady Smt. Savita Kovind. This project is a tribute to Srila Prabhupada in commemoration of his 125th birth anniversary.
Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, and Hon’ble MLA Shri Krishnappa were also present at the event. Following the Lokarpana, dignitaries visited the shrines of Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda and other deities in the temple.