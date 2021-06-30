Honouring Pride Month, Urbanic’s Ode to the LGBTQIA+ Community

India, June 30, 2021: With June ending with the sounds full of joy by the LGBTQIA+ community louder than ever. Start-up Urbanic, an online shopping platform intended to redefine fast-fashion for women offering a variety of products from clothing, accessories to lifestyle rolled out campaigns honoring the pride month. Beginning with covering itself with all shades of the rainbow, defining its importance, and portraying how each color stands for a cause. The brand’s colorful grid was dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community to share their inspiring stories which featured their Queer content creators and the LGBTQIA+ ally. The brand has been collaborating with such bloggers from the very beginning and aims to create more opportunities for them in the future.

The brand also came up with more initiatives like #UBPrideParty to support the community by giving them a platform to share their stories and inspire more people to own their identities. With an aim to create awareness about the queer community and highlight their journey and connect with their audience on a very deeper level there is a need to create more. Urbanic joined forces with their young creators who shared the same goal to CHANGE! Promoting positivity and equality on their platform. The Pride Party was started with an intention to provide a judgment-free and safe space where anyone can put on their colorful party outfit and just be THEMSELVES.

As much as we realize the importance of the month, we also realize the beautiful yet courageous moment of “Coming Out” says Rahul Dayama, Marketing Lead at Urbanic. To support the same Urbanic persuaded the people from the queer community to come forward with their stories on our platform and give others the courage to do so as well. Sharing a post, inviting people from the Queer community to share their bitter-sweet coming out moment with everyone. We wanted more people to share their stories out and loud and own them like a boss, these stories will also give others the courage to accept their real selves and know that they’re not alone in this fight. All these stories together will help bring the change sooner or later, says Rahul.

While many openly shared their coming-out stories, there were few who were still in the closet and just needed someone to listen to them. Team Urbanic was constantly in touch with them and made sure to keep them at ease.

With an idea to create a space full of inclusion and love, Urbanic’s objective is to use its platform for the right causes and hope to bring the change through it with our creators and our Urbanic Squad.