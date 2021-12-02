Hope to clean Yamuna by 2025, alternative fuel can solve stubble burning: Delhi CM at Chaupal

Delhi: Alternative fuel or biofuel can save us from the issue of stubble burning and we hope to clean the Yamuna by 2025, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of alarming pollution levels in an event titled ‘Chaupal’ of Network18 in Delhi. Targeting the Modi government on farmers’ issue, he also said that the Central Government issued notification on MSP for 23 crops but picked only two crops on MSP.

“The country is important to us. We all should come together to take it forward. We need innovative ways like alternative fuel or biofuel that can not only save us from the issue of stubble burning but can also benefit farmers. We also hope to clean Yamuna by 2025. Today along with better schools, colleges and hospitals, pilgrimage for the elderly has benefited people a lot and seeing the good work done by us, people from other states are also looking at us,” he said during the event.

