HR -Tech startup, iXceed Solution donates mobility aid devices and cleaning machines to New Medical College in Kota

Rajasthan: iXceed Solutions – a Talent and Digital Solutions provider has recently extended its support to New Medical College (Kota) with a donation of wheelchairs, Stretchers and Hospital cleaning machines to fight against COVID-19 second wave. As part of KJC Care project by JCI Kota, the donation aims to support the hospital in increasing its mobility aid devices and boosting its efforts in increasing hygiene practices for the patients, the general public as well as frontline workers.

The New Medical College has been a forerunner in helping people face the humanitarian tragedy in Kota. This made iXceed understand the need to provide aid in this difficult time that can help the hospital in advancing and accelerating their medical services.

Commenting on this, Ms. Yogita Tulsiani, Co-founder and Director, iXceed Solutions, “The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for India. Excessive demand and shortage of medical facilities have shaken the nation like never before. In such a scenario, the health of the citizens remains on top priority and through this aid, we want to ensure no individual is deprived of any medical facility.”

The donation was handed over to Dr. Nilesh Jain – the Head of the Multispeciality wing who is also working on the frontline to help the patients fight the infection.

Rajasthan has witnessed around 6225 COVID -19 cases, as per the media estimates on 22 May with more than 1 Lac active cases. Additionally, 129 people have lost their lives in battle with coronavirus infection. This requires continuous support for undisrupted medical treatments is necessary to bring pandemic to an end.