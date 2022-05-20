Huawei collaborates with Wockhardt Foundation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to run Mobile Medical Clinic Van

[Mumbai, India, May 20th, 2022] Huawei India partnered with Wockhardt Foundation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to run a Mobile Medical Clinic van as part of its CSR initiative to provide primary healthcare to the needy in Mumbai. Shri. Sanjay Kakade, Addl. Commissioner, NMMC, Shri. Manojkumar Mahale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, NMMC, Dr. Ratna Prabha Chavan, Health Department and Mr. Harsh Khurana, Executive Director from Huawei India were present at the flag-off ceremony.

Mr. Abhijit Bhangar, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said, “We firmly believe that collective effort is essential for providing an effective and efficient service for the betterment of society. Strategic collaborations and partnerships have empowered and enabled NMMC’s initiatives over the years. One such important collaboration is with Huawei India. Our collaboration is in line with our efforts to provide quality healthcare to the vulnerable community in the specified region using Huawei’s mobile medical unit.” Commenting on the initiative David Li, CEO, Huawei India said “Huawei has been committed to doing our bit for India’s people and the society. Especially after the tough period we faced together against an unprecedented global pandemic, it has become far more crucial to elevate medical infrastructure. This initiative with Wockhardt aims to extend the reach of the medical system to the serve those who have difficulty accessing medical care. Laced with the latest medical equipment, the Mobile Clinic is a great opportunity to serve the needy.”

The Mobile Clinic van, initially operated by Wockhardt Foundation, is designed to cater to 9,600 Patients in 2 months and on a daily basis 200 patients. Equipped with GPS tracking system, the mobile clinic van will be operated by a team comprising of 1 doctor, 1 pharmacist and 1 driver to cover the Navi Mumbai, Vashi area and conduct free OPD/health screening for the local people. The clinic will offer free basic health services, working to create awareness on sanitation, hygiene, mother and child healthcare, safe drinking water, immunization, anemia, de-worming, vector-borne diseases, HIV, snake-bites, diabetes and tuberculosis. On-board facilities will feature diagnosis kits of malaria, hepatitis, dengue, typhoid, blood sugar, blood pressure and other medical ailments with provisions to refer complicated cases to specialty hospitals.

Over the years, Huawei has partnered with multiple NGOs to launch initiatives for social and industry welfare such as facilitating schools with sanitation and digital facilities, funding research projects of leading institutes, supporting Covid relief initiatives and donating to disaster relief funds. Huawei’s CSR initiatives in India has funded the funded the construction of proper sanitation facilities in 94 schools, financed mid-day meals for more than 55,000 students across 50+govt and affiliated schools and built digital/ smart classrooms in 101 schools, benefiting nearly 40,000 students across Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh. Expanding the scope of its CSR programs, Huawei has also partnered CSR foundations of industry stakeholder to support their initiatives namely, establishing a healthcare academy, providing IOT solution for Agriculture for farmers in Maharashtra and MP and setting-up Center of Excellence in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.