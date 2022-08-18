Human formation of 75, patriotic song and dance mark 75th Independence day celebrations at TGSB, TBS

Bengaluru Aug 18, 2022: The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) and The Bangalore School (TBS)-Whitefield held their most awaited celebration of the year on 15th August 2022 – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. To commemorate the 75th year of Independence Day Celebrations, students dressed in white and holding saffron, white and green flags formed the number 75 over the rendition of Vande Mataram.

The event also saw patriotic songs and dances being performed by the students which was well choreographed by the teachers.

Earlier the Chief Guests, Mr Pramod Raj Shukla, Founder of Creatigrity Technologies, Mr Jagadish Krishnappa, advocate and landowner and Ms Mythili G Nirvan, Managing Director, PrachaR Media Solutions hoisted the National Flag and students and parents sang the National Anthem.

The Founder Principal of TGSB and TSB, Ms Usha Iyer addressed the gathering and motivated the students by urging them to bring a more sustainable approach to our daily life.

On the occasion, the parent community of TGSB also ensured to be a part of this event with full zeal and shared their feelings with the Har Ghar Tiranga drive.