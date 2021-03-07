Hyderabadi lad bags bronze at 25th Senior, Junior & Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championships

Hyderabad: Aashirwad Saxena, a budding Road Bicyclist from Telangana won today Bronze medal in 25th Senior, Junior & Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championships currently underway at NAVI Mumbai.

The boy of 15 years and student of 10th class from St.Pauls high school took to professional cycling two years back and has been performing well since then.

He competed with cyclists from all states. While Neeraj from Harayana stood first and won Gold, Varad patil from Maharashtra stood second won silver. Aashirward gave tough competition but had to be satisfy with the bronze. He took part in 18 years team time trial before this event.

Responding after winning the bronze Aashirwad said, I am happy with my performance. But there is always scope for improvement. I am aiming for the Olympics. So I will focus more, he added.

I have also started my preparations for the nationals to be held in Hyderabad towards the end of March, he said

His coach Dr Maxwell Trevor said, Aashirwad is promising road bicyclist to be watched. He is talented and working towards better his performance