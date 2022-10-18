Hyderabad’s Marut Drones, a pioneer in Drone industry demonstrated their Agri Multi Utility Drone Platfrom AG 365 to Prime Minister Mr Naredra Modi

Hyderabad, October 18, 2022…… Hyderabad’s Marut Drones, a pioneer in the Drone industry demonstrated their Agri Multi Utility Drone Platform AG 365 to Prime Minister Mr. Naredra Modi

PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 is a unique event that brings growing Indian entrepreneurial spirits and farming souls into one place. Bringing together 13,500 farmers and around 1500 Agri Startups from across the country is expected to create a prosperous chain reaction. The Sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

Marut Drones, being a pioneer in the Drone industry and holding many firsts in the industry also got an opportunity to showcase its products, research and development in the conclave. Marut found a place in 20 coveted stalls out of over 400 startups.

The Marut Drones team demonstrated their Agri Multi utility drone platform AG 365 and interacted with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in PM Kisan Sammelan which is being organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare at IARI Mela Ground, Pusa, New Delhi. Shri Modi took a walkthrough of the Marut Drones Exhibition and inspected the AG 365 – Agricopter product and appreciated the Marut’s science behind Agri spraying including the development of SOP protocols in 7 crops and training modules specific to agriculture spraying and crop diagnosis.

India’s first Multi-utility Agriculture Drone – AG365-Agricopter

● Scientifically backed

● Crop-specific SOPs (7 major crops)

● Intensively tested on the field (on >1.2 lakh acres in 8 states (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat )

● Modular, swappable payloads for Direct Seeding, Pollination, Spraying, Granular spreader, Agri produce delivery and crop monitoring and disease prediction.

● Working closely with 5 Agri Universities in the country for bringing new applications in agriculture

Modi Ji said “adoption of drone technology-based modern farming techniques is the need of hour to boost the rural economy”, the Prime Minister said that we have to create new systems in agriculture, adopt more scientific and technological methods with an open mind. With this thinking, we have emphasized boosting scientific methods in agriculture, and maximum use of drones and technology.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ms Shobha Karandlaje and Shri Kailash Choudhary and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba were those present on the occasion among others

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan