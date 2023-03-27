“I know my camera, my work & what truly creates an impact” Suniel Shetty on his recently released action-thriller, HunterTootega Nahi, Todega

Mumbai, 27th March 2023: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently launched the action-thriller series Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega starring Suniel Shetty in the lead as ACP Vikram Sinha, a one-man army. Known to be one of the leading action starsin the 90s, the series brings back Anna in an action avatarwhich witnessed immense love and excitement pouring in from audiences and industry folks alike.

Sharing insights on the script & maintaining the screenplay in the action-packed series, Suniel Shetty said, “Along with my comeback into my favourite genre, I’ve been eager to know whether I still have it in me to deliver action-packed episodes expected of me. With my years of experience, I can say, I know my camera, I know my work & what can create an impact.”

“Keeping up with the Suniel Shetty of yesteryears, the 10-year comeback has left me smarter than that Suniel Shetty was. Understanding the characters better, the action-oriented transition from movies to new-gen series feels nice. With each scene realistically portrayed end-to-end, the audience will relate to the action”,Suniel Shetty concluded.

Suniel Shetty also spoke about other pivotal character in the series, the actor said, “We have Esha playing a freelance journalist who is the epitome of confidence and is unapologetically ambitious in her quest to achieve the impossible & Rahul Dev playing a Haryanvi quick-witted cop who stringently marches to the beat of his own drum. These prominent roles have only added more substance to the overall script.”

The 8-episodic series features Suniel Shetty and Esha deol in lead roles alongside Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, Smita Jayakar and Pawan Chopra in engaging roles. The action-drama series is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV exclusively for free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app, Fire TV, desktop.