I&B Ministry’s New policy: Vaccine for Outdoor Media

New Delhi: Bureau of Outreach Communication (the erstwhile DAVP) has announced a long awaited new Policy for rate approval of Outdoor and Personal Media Govt. Campaigns.

“Categorization of Outdoor (Out of Home – OOH) Media has been earmarked in new policy, which will provide opportunity to new and innovative media for the Govt. Campaigns.”

“This initiative has come as a real vaccine for the outdoor media sector which witnessed one of the worst periods during 2020 because of Corona”, said Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Media & Entertainment Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“We have observed that the Central Government’s spending on OOH is very low in comparison to State Governments. It Seems that the Government believe in Social media only, whereas you can’t ignore the impact of OOH. No doubt, Social media is effective but it reaches to very few people, whereas OOH reaches to every nook and corner of the country in a very effective manner. Lacs of people, whose Rozi Roti depend on this industry, are attached with this media.” added Gupta.

In a letter to Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting by PHD Chamber requested him to increase Government spending on OOH media. It will boost the image of the Government as well as provide employment opportunities to people.