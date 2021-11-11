ibis Kolkata Rajarhat inaugurated the cake mixing ceremony to set the mood for Christmas festivities

Kolkata, 10th November 2021: The timeless tradition of cake mixing ceremony sets the mood for the festive season that brings Christmas cheer every year as it serves as a great opportunity for families and friends to come together. Hence, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat celebrated cake-mixing ceremony without compromising the richness and taste of Christmas cake, while adhering to the ALLSAFE protocols. The ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of Actress Ms Sayantani Guha Thakurta and Ms Falaque Rashid Roy, Dancer and Choreographer Mr Sudarshan Chakraborty, Folk Singer Ms Dipannita Acharya, Fashion Designer Mr Indroneel Mukherjee, Director of Kolkata Response Group Mr Gurbir Ahluwalia, Managing Director of Easy Note Private Limited Ms Shalini Biswas along with other eminent dignitaries.

Cake mixing has become a celebratory event across India in recent times. It was first started in the 17th Century in Europe. During this time, lots of fruits and nuts were harvested and prepared which went into the making of traditional plum cake. Cake-mixing is an event in itself and brings people together in fun and frolic to surrounding one of our favourite delicacies – The Christmas Cake.

Speaking on the ceremony, Ajit Jose, General Manager, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat said, “The cake mixing is a Christmas tradition and a precursor to the occasion. It is a pre-requisite for settling the liquor in the mix of nuts, fruits and spices, covered with cinnamon. This ceremony is considered to be a harbinger of good fortune and joyous times. The entire team at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat is extremely thrilled to kick in the holiday mood with this fun activity.”

