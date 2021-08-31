IIHMR University extends IIHMR-UMAT and GD-PI dates as per AICTE

Admission release:

• Program duration- 2 Years

• Total Programme Fee –Rs. 5,25,000

• Graduates emerging from this programme shall be expected to join and contribute in-

o Evidence-based planning, implementation, and management of Rural and Urban Development Transformations

o Facilitate citizen engagement for accountable governance of development transformation

o Development Management of CSR initiatives

o Managing Flagship Development Programmes of Government of India.

• Scholarships: Limited Merit based Scholarship available on first come first serve basis and free ships available for SC/ST/OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

• Amount of Scholarship: Rs. 1,00,000 each student and amount of free ships will be 100% fee waiver.

• Date of IIHMR-UMAT: 7th September2021

• Date of GD/PI: 8thSeptember 2021

• Hostel Facility: Separate for boys and girls

• Career opportunities: Latest technology, including digitalization, AI, IOT will open the doors of global colossal including both Public and Private Sectors such as Karakinos, Reliance Foundation, TATA Trust, Wipro, Cerner, Genpact, NITI Aayog, Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Mission, Rajasthan Grameen Ajieevika Vikas Parishad, Water Aid, Gujarat State Watershed Management Association (GSWMA), National Health Mission, Govt. of Rajasthan, etc etc. The program focuses on technology application and interfaces that can also contribute in Facilitating citizen engagement for accountable governance of development transformation, Managing Flagship Development Programmes of Government of India, Development Management of CSR initiatives.

Eligibility Criteria for MBA Development Management:

• Any recognized bachelor’s degree of minimum three-year duration with at least 50% marks in aggregate

• Candidates with CAT/ XAT/ NMAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT scores can also apply

• Candidates appearing in the final year examination of the bachelor’s degree program or awaiting results of their final year examination in 2021 may also apply

• Working professionals with relevant work experience are encouraged to apply

• Encourages students from diverse academic backgrounds of Science, Commerce, Arts, Healthcare, Social Work, Life-Sciences, Environmental Sciences etc for better opportunities.

• A student must be successfully graduated before the date of joining

Note:

• Date of IIHMR UMAT and GD PI are subject to change as per UGC and AICTE guidelines

• Number of seats is limited in each programme and will be filled on first come first serve basis.