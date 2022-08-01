Impiger Technologies releases UNQUIZZED 3.0

Chennai, July 2022: On July30th, 2022, Impiger Technologies, a leading Digital Transformation organisation presented the third edition of the annual open quiz – UNQUIZZED. The event was hosted by Raja Ravi Shankar, the Quiz Master from the regional favourite Chennai Quiz Factory in association with SRM Institute of Science & Technology (formerly known as SRM University) and SRM College of Management. This year’s edition saw a participation from over 120 professional quizzer from across 12+ cities like Bengaluru, Thrissur, Coimbatore, Pondicherry among others. The quiz was held at the auditorium of the SRM College of Management in Ramapuram, Chennai.

The quiz was divided into two rounds – Prelims and Finals. The prelims round consisted of 30 questions which had to be answered in the given time. The top 9 participants from this round qualified for the finals. In the Finals, contestants participated in 5 rounds of questions. The event was presided over from Impiger Technologies by Saravanan.T, President – HR & CHRO and Saravanakumar R, Director of Marketing & Communications and from SRM College of Management by Dr.Sundar, Dean &Dr.Arulmoli, Head of MBA. The first prize included a cash prize worth Rs 15,000 and a certificate while the first & second runner-up received a cash prize worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 along with a certificate respectively.