In a first outside Govt Hospitals – Masjid open doors to homeless & destitute this winter 70% Beds marked for Geriatrics & 30% for others!

Hyderabad, 28th December 2021: With biting cold sweeping across the state, rendering many abandoned and homeless people in the lurch, a mosque in Rajendranagar in collaboration with NGO, Helping Hand Foundation, has set up a 40 – bedded, first of its kind home & shelter for the aged & the destitute.

The 40-bedded facility will have round-the-clock doctor, nursing & bedside care along with physiotherapy, dietician, support staff and round the clock ambulance services and will take 70% geriatric cases & 30% other destitute and abandoned in the 40 bedded facility.

For the first time a clinical psychologist, will be part of the care to tackle mental health issues of old age patients. Many senior citizens are victims of loneliness and deprivation, and the role of the psychologist will be to counsel and help them fight the mental stress.

­The facility will have high standards of hygiene and sanitation and will be one of the few centers outside government to offer FREE services to the senior citizen, homeless & destitute regardless of their caste or faith.

An in-house kitchen under the supervision of a clinical nutritionist will churn out healthy and hygienic food for the residents.

In a survey done by HHF, there are many senior citizens who are suffering with chronic diseases, particularly stroke induced paralysis, for such patient’s treatment along with stay will be free of cost.

On the other side, a lot many senior citizens are living alone without proper care and are need of low cost of free care, due to their low earnings, unfortunately there aren’t many old age care facilities free of cost for such citizens.

There is space created for recreation & leisure. Each room will have multiple TVs and refrigerators to stock up essential supplies, apart from washing machines for laundry and drying clothes.

Participating in the launch of the facility, Shri. A. K. Khan IPS (Rtd), Advisor to Govt for minority affairs said, with life expectancy increasing in India & families shrinking, Old age care is assuming significance like the west & it is good to see civil society organization coming forward passionately to address the needs of the senior citizens on pro bono basis.

Shri. B. Ganghadar, ACP, Rajendranagar Police division & Circle Inspector Shri. Kankaiah, also participated in the launch function and assured of all support from the department.

The western world has high standard of geriatric care, we are inspired by the model and are making a modest attempt to provide services at par with the international standards said Helping Hand Foundation, Founder, Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari.