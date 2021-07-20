In a rare gesture, two Muslims donate a Cow, Calf and a Bull to Goshala

Hyderabad, July 19, 2021: In a rare gesture, a Muslim Scholar and a Supreme Advocate donated cows to Gaushala(Cow Shelter).

Dr. Imran Choudhary Persian Scholar, Jamia Millia Islamia from UP but living in Delhi and Mr. Shiraj Qureshi, a Supreme Court Advocate working on Cow Welfare and a Group A Council of Supreme Court of India and former Member Madhya Pradesh Haj Samiti today visited Gaushala(Cow Shelter) at Jiyaguda in the city. Mr. Satish Sharma, a cow vigilante from Punjab also graced the occasion. Both the Muslim Scholar and Advocate together donated both donated one cow, one calf and one bull to Sri Kamadhenu Gaushala in the presence of people from different religions and Jathedars from Punjab and Haryana and animal lovers

Not only they donated the cattle to the cow shelter, but also followed the rituals of the cow donation as per the Hindu tradition.

In a city that has a long history of tensions between Hindus and Muslims, these two Muslims have shown unexpected tolerance for one another’s religious beliefs and customs.

If Hindu’s revere the animal cow, why not respect what they said. They also added that Hindus too show their respect to Muslim’s custom to fast during the Ramzan festival. Let each one their religion, but hug other religions also, added Mr. Shiraj Qureshi.

Imran Choudhary reminded the Muslims that the first chapter of the Quran was on Cow.

And the biggest chapter of the Holy Quran has been on Cow. Sanctity of the cow, in the Hindu religion, is regarded as the representative of divine and natural beneficence and should therefore be protected and venerated.