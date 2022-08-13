In line with the Prime Minister vision of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Enviro Facilitated a Marathon for Haryana police

New Gurugram, August 13, 2022: As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign being run across the country as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ‘Run For Tiranga’ organized in New Gurugram. More than 500 runners including Haryana Police personnel participated with full zeal and patriotism in this race organized on the occasion of Independence Day. The Run was flagged off by Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

The run started at 5:45 am from Vatika Town Square-1, Sector-82, New Gurugram and after covering a distance of 5 km, passing through Vatika Township, all the runners came back from where the run started. During this, the tricolor flag was shown in the hands of all the runners. Complete arrangements for the runners like water, energy drinks, ambulance and post-race snacks, etc. Last year, Enviro organized ‘The Flying Sikh Midnight Run’ on the birth anniversary of Milkha Singh.

Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro said, “Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being run across the country as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. With a sense of patriotism and respect for the tricolor. It was heartening to see the enthusiasm with which people including police personnel participated in it. The love and enthusiasm of the people towards their country is a symbol of the unity of the country. We all enhance the beauty of this country by strengthening mutual brotherhood with different cultures and this is the identity of our country.”

It is to be known that Enviro is continuously striving for Fit India. During the COVID pandemic, it has organized and supported several COVID-vaccination campaigns at various locations and also distributed medicines and other essentials to the needy during the pandemic as a part of its commitments for a healthier society.

A participant of ‘Run For Tiranga’ said, “On this momentous occasion of 75 years of Independence, we salute the valor of our brave

freedom fighters and celebrate Independence Day with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. It was great to be involved in the ‘Run For Tiranga, the beautiful moment when people were running with the tricolor in their hands was becoming a memory.”

As veterans in the Integrated Facility Management sector with an experience of over 22+ years, we facilitate our clients with end-to-end services backed by expertise and the latest technology to extend Technical Maintenance and Operations, Building Soft Services and Business Support Service.