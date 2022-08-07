Incredible win by ace rider Rajiv Sethu in race 1 Pro-Stock 165cc of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Rd 3

Chennai, 7 August 2022: The power-packed Day 1 of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 Round 3 witnessed the IDEMITSU Honda SK 69 racing team’s ace rider Rajiv Sethu stamping his dominance in PS165cc category.

Making the most of his second place start on grid, Rajiv continued to maintain his momentum to garner the top spot. Giving tough competition to the competitor, the race saw changing statistics with every turn. Trying his best to overtake the competition, Rajiv was pushed back to third in last lap. However, with his experience, Rajiv climbed up in hot pursuit of the lead rider and finished first with a total time of 11:48.625 and 0.275 seconds lead. Rajiv’s teammate Senthil Kumar finished the race at fifth – a 4 positions gain from his 9th position start. Whereas, ASK Honda Racing’s Abhishek V could not finish the race.

Speaking on rider’s performance in today’s race, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj – Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With utmost sincerity and dedication Rajiv Sethu demonstrated his true mettle in today’s race of PS165cc class of national championship. His exceptional performance brought home first win of the season. On the other hand, I am happy to see commitment and passion with which our young guns are performing in every outing. Sarthak Chavan and youngest Raheesh Khatri finished the day with one more victory to their names. Following the results today, I am confident that Race 2 tomorrow will also give us good results and justify the potential of all racers.”

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R and CBR150R

Setting off a brilliant start in today’s race of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R, international rider Sarthak Chavan rode with poise and jetted of to the first position overtaking teammate Kavin Quintal from the early seconds of the race. Sarthak’s masterful riding garnered him his fifth consecutive win of the season with best lap of 1:49.551 in today’s race. Lapping back home after Sarthak was another young international rider Kavin Quintal who finished second with total time of 11:15.856. Joining them on podium is Chennai’s Shyam Sundar who after his 6th place start finished third at 11:18.495.

The race 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R saw Raheesh Kahtri once again making it on top of the podium. Recording the fastest lap of 2:08.036, the 14-year-old young gun from Mumbai crossed the chequered line at 12:58.915 with a lead of 3.319 seconds. The battle for P2, P3 & P4 stretched till the last lap. Giving tough fight to other riders, local boy Shyam Babu with his skilful riding manoeuvred his way at turn 5 of last lap and finished the race at 2nd position. Inching it out in P3 with total time of 13:02.345 was Kolhapur’s Siddesh Sawant. Whereas, Bengaluru’s Harshith Boggar who was fighting for podium contention, lost his momentum in last sector and settled for fourth.

Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Support Race

In a 5-way fight for top order finish in today’s Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race, local boy Allwin Xavier stretched away from rest of the pack and emerged victorious with 0.381 seconds lead. Following him back home was G Balalji who after his fourth-place start finished the race at second and recorded the fastest lap of 2:12.082 in today’s race. After an extensive fight with Mumbai’s Kayan Zubin Patel, Romario made a move in last lap, thus finishing the race at 3rd leaving behind Kayan at fourth. It was an unfortunate day for Sudheer Sudhakar who missed the podium finish after a trouble in his machine in lap 3, thus forcing him to settle for fifth position.