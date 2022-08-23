India to Boost Relations in South America as EAM Jaishankar Visits the Region for the First Time

23rd Aug, New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be visiting three major Latin American countries –– Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. His visit which starts on Monday will conclude on the 27th of August. The EAM’s visit is an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagement with India’s partners in Latin America, as well as explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic times, and exchange views on bilateral issues. EAM Jaishankar also met ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi on Friday, ahead of his visit to the region.

EAM Jaishankar began his visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He has also expressed his gratitude to the Indian diaspora for acting as a bridge between the two countries. Talking about his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Brazil, he tweeted, “Began my Latin American visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo. Shared with them the progress and optimism as India completes 75 years of Independence.”

This is the EAM’s first visit to South America and it was made even more historical when he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Asuncion, Paraguay. He tweeted, “Honoured to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Asuncion, Paraguay. Appreciate the Asuncion Municipality’s decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic.”

Highlighting the growing relationship with Paraguay and living through shared struggles of gaining independence, EAM Jaishankar visited the historic Casa de la Independencia, from where Paraguay’s Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.