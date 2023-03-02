Indian Beauty Rhea Singha in Top-6 at Miss Teen Universe in Spain

New Delhi: 02 March 2023

Teen Universe India Rhea Singha, 18, has qualified for the top-6 spot in the 12th edition of the prestigious Miss Teen Universe, grand finale being held in Madrid, Spain.

Preteen Universe India Sreshta Chowdhary, 14, has won the Teen Congeniality Award in the 12th edition of the prestigious Miss Teen Universe, grand finale being held in Madrid, Spain.

2 Indian beauties have represented India in the coveted international beauty pageant in 2023.

“I am very excited to represent my country, my people and especially India at the prestigious beauty pageant in Madrid, Spain. It is a moment for honour to qualify in the top 6 spot. I am extremely delighted to win hearts of the people and would like to thank everyone for their love and support throughout this journey. I thank Miss Teen Universe India, National Director, Founder Teen India, Miss Jasmeet Kaur for this wonderful opportunity. Girls in India are getting exposure to shine in this field and make a better future for themselves. I am proud to represent India in Madrid. MUCHAS GRACIAS!” said Rhea Singha.

“I am very happy to represent my country, my people and especially India at the International Level Beauty Pageant at Madrid, Spain. It is a very proud moment for me to win Miss Teen Congeniality Award for my country. I would also like to thanks Miss Teen Universe India, National Director, Founder Teen India, Miss Jasmeet Kaur for this wonderful opportunity. I am proud to represent India in Madrid”. said Sreshta Chowdhary.

Jasmeet Kaur, National Director, Miss Teen India, said, ” Preparing Rhea for Teen Universe was a very wholesome experience. She is a very beautiful, confident and strong young girl with a beautiful heart. I am sure that with more talented young teens breaking the glass ceiling, India is and will surely keep doing exceptionally well in not just this field but every field. I wish her a very best of luck for her future and I am sure that we’ll soon get the glory back to our country.”