Indian Revival Group Celebrated 73 years of Indian Independence with YogaVasantah A dance ensemble showcasing spring in different dance forms

New Delhi: Indian Revival Group celebrated 73 years of Indian Independence through the myriad colors of diverse dance forms of India in their show – YogVasantah themed around the season of spring on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Conceptualised and Choreographed by Papiha Desai and Shashidharan Nair, the new production saluted India as it completes 73 glorious years as an Independent entity in form of portrayal of glorious depiction of Vasanta or Spring in diverse dance forms of India – Rabindra Nritya (Songs written and composed in Raag Vasant by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore), Odissi, Manipuri, Seraikella Chhau, Kathak, Chaiti and Holi of Braj, Phag of Haryana and Phagua of Bhojpur-Purvanchal.

While propelling her troupe into showcasing a marvel of performance, Papiha Desai said, “India is a gifted country. We see all different seasons in their sequence and get to savor the goodness of each. Spring being the one that lights up every heart as it dawns upon the lull and grey of winter, comes with a promise that after dark there is light, that the seeds bloom into a plush garden and that life happens when it is time. It is time for India to show its mettle and flourish, keeping in mind that every nook and corner has their own importance; we are what we are until we stand together in harmony. Nothing proves that better than dance and music!”

Choreographer Shashidharan Nair remarked, “It is a beautiful experience to bring different elements together as much as it is challenging. Themed and riding on the same current in their own unique ways, every performance welcomes spring inviting the first sunlight as it falls on India.”

India is a country of diversity; in its culture, traditions and heritage flow the quintessential element that separates India from other civilizations in the world. While different in so many ways, all cultures wear the same soul deep within. Today as India stands tall completing seven decades of learning and unlearning, falling and then rising up again, YogaVasantah makes an attempt to acknowledge this valor of a young nation as India and juxtaposes its ability to bloom every time just like the season of spring which brings with it the promise of life, sprouting and blossoming yet again.