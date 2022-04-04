Indian Revival Group Celebrated 73 years of Indian Independence with YogaVasantah

New Delhi, April 4, 2022: Indian Revival Group celebrated 73 years of Indian Independence through the myriad colors of diverse dance forms of India in their show – YogVasantah themed around the season of spring on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Conceptualised and Choreographed by Papiha Desai and Shashidharan Nair, the new production saluted India as it completes 73 glorious years as an Independent entity in form of the portrayal of the glorious depiction of Vasanta or Spring in diverse dance forms of India – Rabindra Nritya (Songs written and composed in Raag Vasant by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore), Odissi, Manipuri, Seraikella Chhau, Kathak, Chaiti and Holi of Braj, Phag of Haryana and Phagua of Bhojpur-Purvanchal.

While propelling her troupe into showcasing a marvel of performance, Papiha Desai said, “India is a gifted country. We see all different seasons in their sequence and get to savor the goodness of each. Spring being the one that lights up every heart as it dawns upon the lull and grey of winter, comes with a promise that after dark there is light, that the seeds bloom into a plush garden and that life happens when it is time. It is time for India to show its mettle and flourish, keeping in mind that every nook and corner has its own importance; we are what we are until we stand together in harmony. Nothing proves that better than dance and music!”

Choreographer Shashidharan Nair remarked, “It is a beautiful experience to bring different elements together as much as it is challenging. Themed and riding on the same current in their own unique ways, every performance welcomes spring inviting the first sunlight as it falls on India.”

India is a country of diversity; its culture, traditions and heritage flow the quintessential element that separates India from other civilizations in the world. While different in so many ways, all cultures wear the same soul deep within. Today as India stands tall completing seven decades of learning and unlearning, falling and then rising up again, YogaVasantah makes an attempt to acknowledge this valor of a young nation as India and juxtaposes its ability to bloom every time just like the season of spring which brings with it the promise of life, sprouting and blossoming yet again.

About Indian Revival Group: Indian Revival Group is a premier dance ensemble in India, celebrating Seventy-three years of an unbroken chain of existence since its inception in 1948. Founded by Shri Yog Sunder, a distinguished choreographer who ranks among the pioneers, the Group has crossed momentous milestones in its career of Seven decades. The Group has performed 5000 shows and conducted 500 tours through the length and breadth of the country. The Group has represented the country many times abroad as an official cultural delegation. Recently the Group toured France and performed at the Festival of India in Morocco and Italy. The Group had the honour of performing at the first command performance for the first Prime Minister and the first President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and before many national and international leaders. The Group has produced many productions of high artistic merit designed by great masters.

The Group is currently led by Papiha Desai, a multitalented dancer, and choreographer who has created a remarkable body of choreographic work in the last three decades, which has been performed and presented globally, and Shashidharan Nair, a renowned choreographer of India.

The Group’s founder, Shri Yog Sunder Desai, has been honoured by the Government of India’s Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his lifetime contribution to the field of Dance. The Group is dedicated to the cause of furthering the rich multi-cultural heritage, mythology, philosophy and glory of India.