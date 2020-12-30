Indigenous Green Jackfruit Flour That Helps Control Blood Sugar, Now Recognised by American Diabetes Association

By James Joseph, Founder & CEO, Jackfruit365

For a country like India, with varied cuisines and irregular eating habits, diabetes has turned out to be the gateway disease to other ailments. Since our traditional cuisines are rich in refined carbohydrates, diabetic patients have little options and they end up consuming food with a high glycemic index.

James Joseph, a tech veteran who worked with the likes of Microsoft, Ford and 3M for over 25 years, accidentally discovered the benefits of green jackfruit for diabetes, which led him to develop a patented green jackfruit flour, which is clinically proven to control blood sugar. The clinical study results have been published in the American Diabetes Association journal, Diabetes.

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, with results published in ADA journal Diabetes, a significant decrease in hba1c was observed within 90 days amongst participants taking 30g of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit ­flour daily, as part of their diet replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat ­flour.

“I was taking insulin for 5yrs and came to know about the benefits of green jackfruit flour for controlling blood sugar during a TV channel debate. Out of curiosity and interest in the biodiversity of Kerala, I started using a tablespoon of Jackfruit365