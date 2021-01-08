INDOSPACE CONTRIBUTES TO LUHARI COVID CARE CENTRE TOFIGHT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

PATAUDA-LUHARI: IndoSpace, India’s largest investor, developer, and manager of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate, extendsits support to the Covid Care Centre in village Patauda in Luhari. The company donated PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other consumables, which were handed over in the presence of Jagwinder Singh Jhakhar, Senior Medical Officer, Jhajjar District.

This initiative is a part of the IndoSpace’s CSR program,through which it has been actively supporting local communities around its parks pan-India for COVID-19 related relief work.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said: “The frontline warriors have been our real heroes in the difficult times of the pandemic and we feel fortunate to do our bit for them. We always strive to serve the ecosystem we operate in and contribute to its growth and safety. With three IndoSpace parks spread across 3.4 million square feet, Luhariis at the heart of our presence in North India, and is a strategically important location for us. We hope that this initiative will help the communities at Luhari to combat the menace of COVID-19. ”

Jagwinder Singh Jhakhar, Senior Medical Officer, Jhajjar District said “We acknowledge IndoSpace’s contribution for the people of Luhariwhich will help us fight the pandemic. This gesture will also motivate the staff at the Covid Centre who have been working tirelessly for the betterment of the Covid patients and prevention of Covid-19 through implementation of precautionary measures.”

Currently, IndoSpace has six parks in NCR with large scale distribution and warehousing requirements, catering to Indian and global companies includingNissan Motors, DHL, Delhivery and Relianceamong others.

IndoSpace has a portfolio of over 40 million square feet across 38 industrial and logistics parks under various stages of development in nine major consumption hubs in India.