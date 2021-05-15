Indulge in Fun And Exciting Activities With Your Kids At Premier Leisure And Entertainment Hub Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Mumbai: One of the best gifts that you can give to your children is the gift of travelling. Vacations teach kids the importance of making memories and enjoying experiences. Kids have an opportunity to develop their self-confidence and interpersonal skills, when they travel with their families.

While planning a vacation with your children, it is imperative that you select a place best suited to the everlasting energy levels of your little energy bombs. Offering a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor activities, Premier Leisure and Entertainment Hub Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is an apt holidaying destination for you to spend quality time with your kids.

Yas Island, one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, is located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. It is just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and with 95% of eligible team members across the destination vaccinated, your family’s safety and well-being during their time at the destination is assured.

For an experience like no other take your kids to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. From riding the world’s fastest roller coaster to trying various motor sports, the theme parks at Yas Island are sure to give a thrilling adventure to you and your kids.

In addition to three theme parks, Yas Island is also home to the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™) and Yas Marina.

The adventure-seeking kids and families, they can have an unmatched experience at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi. It is the the world’s ultimate adventure hub that will revolutionize indoor skydiving and climbing.

To cap your exhilarating-days of fun-filled attractions, you can spend a quiet and calm family day at the Yas beach. With its white sands, crystal clear waters and natural mangrove surroundings, Yas Beach is an idyllic getaway perfect for watersport enthusiasts and families.