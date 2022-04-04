Industree Foundation Observes Utkal Diwas by Empowering Women of Rural Odisha

April, 2022: As Odisha celebrates its 86th Foundation Day, the Industree Foundation’s POWER (Producer Owned Women Enterprises) Project, aims to make woman from the tribal and rural areas of Odisha not only financially independent, but also turn them into successful micro entrepreneurs. With lesser opportunities for women to learn and showcase their talent, the POWER project aims to provide a platform to these women where they can learn basics skills to create products that can ensure steady livelihood and give them a voice of their own.

It is 2022 and irrespective of the place where a woman lives, she should be capable enough to lead her life at her own terms.. POWER provides a variety of training to women and impart gender training that helps them have a new outlook on life.

Priyanka Saragai is a soft skill trainer working across the NTFP value chain in Koraput, Odisha. Priyanka has a bold personality, her uninhibited talent has brought her forward to voice out her opinions about the society and having her say on women identity and equality.

She bravely speaks about gender as a social construct, rights of women and how important it is to understand for a woman- who she is, her identity.

Orissa is known for sal and siali trees that have leaves that are generally treated as waste when they fall on the ground. But, in India, dinner plates and bowls made from sal and siali leaves since ancient times. The POWER Project trains women to collect these, otherwise waste, leaves and to weave them together to make plates and bowls. This not only ensures that the landfills do not fill up, but it also generates employment for women in rural areas, thus promoting the concept of a circular economy.

Jananti Pathamajhi, who is a leaf collector, says that after she was trained in soft skills and received gender training, her views on the society changed. She started living a life of freedom and prosperity. She also felt that this has enabled her to confidently voice her opinions to the public.

Gradually, women from the tribal areas are breaking the mould and emerging as visionaries and leaders. Today, they have become visionaries for other young girls. Gone are the days when we thought that only men could fend for their families. These women have proven that with the right education and mindset, they can be at power with men or even ahead of them. Now that is true freedom and independence