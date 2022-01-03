Innisfree India Hosts Christmas Party With Khushii, Supporting Child Remedial Education

December 2021: Korean skincare house innisfree India, is accelerating its CSR goals under its ambitious pillars of caring for the people and planet. Beginning a new association KHUSHII, the brand hosted a celebratory Christmas party with children at the NGO’s centre in Sangam Vihar, New Delhi. The event saw interactive games with a group of children, who were engaged in activities like musical chairs, dancing and singing. After a vibrant lunch, cake cutting, and meeting with Santa Claus himself, goody bags were distributed amongst happy children.

The event is a beginning to mark a long term association with KHUSHII, and innisfree India will also be donating funds to the organisation’s Shikshantra Plus Programme. The programme supports remedial education, strengthening teaching capacity, offering psychological support in the form of counselling and honing life skills.

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing, innisfree India: