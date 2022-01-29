Inspired by 8-year-old Prasiddhi, Vidyut Jammwal promises to plant a forest with 100 trees on BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2

x

Chennai: When most of the kids are busy playing video games and attached to their computer screen, 8-year-old child prodigy Prasiddhi Singh from Chennai is on a mission to conserve trees and save the ecosystem. The second episode of #BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2 on News18 will see Prasiddhi, India’s youngest Fruit Forest Creator impress everyone with her work including Bollywood’s action star Vidyut Jammwal who was present as a special guest.

The eco-warrior, Prasiddhi began her ‘green activist’ journey at just four and has 14 fruit forests to her credit, and is now on a mission to plant 1 lakh trees by 2022. Vidyut who himself is a vivid nature lover was mighty impressed with Prasiddhi’s work. The actor extended his support to Prasiddhi with a promise to plant a forest with 100 trees with her.

Talking about his appearance on the show Vidyut shared, “Each of us can make a significant contribution but we need to try to create change. Contributing towards conservation of the environment is a cause and I appreciate Prasiddhi for encouraging each one of us to take up the cause and help save our biodiversity.” x

Prasiddhi who is the Brand Ambassador of Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana) campaign in Tamil Nadu even invited Vidyut to take self-defense classes for the girls.

Apart from growing trees, Prasiddhi has pioneered the G3 project, where the 3 G’s stand for ‘generating oxygen’, ‘growing your own food’ and ‘giving back to society’. Prasiddhi has received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India’s highest civilian honour bestowed upon exceptional achievers under the age of 18.

BYJU’S Young Genius is a News18 initiative that inspires young prodigies from different fields across the country. The new season features prodigies aged 6-15 years showcasing their superlative achievements, in a vibrant new avatar. These 22 geniuses have been chosen from 20,000+ aspiring and inspiring child prodigies across India from different fields such as performing arts, academics, technology, and sports, to name a few. Senior Anchor Anand Narasimhan is back along with celebrities like Shankar Mahadevan, Mouni Roy, Geeta Phogat, Pulela Gopichand, Geeta Kapoor amongst others who will be seen encouraging these young stars as they work towards putting their best foot forward.

Tune into ‘BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2’ every Saturday/Sunday across News18 Network, History TV18 and Colors