International Storytelling Festival to enthrall art lovers in Hyderabad on April 16

Hyderabad, 14 April 2023: Tale Tellers Troupe, a community that embraces the art of storytelling to overcome the fear of public speaking, is organising an International Storytelling Festival in association with Telangana Delphic Association and Department of Language & Culture, Government of Telangana.

The Festival will be held in Hyderabad on April 16, Sunday from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet.

The event will see storytellers from all over the world come together and incorporate music, dance, and other forms of artistic expression into their performances and share their stories.

People of all ages and backgrounds can come together and witness stories from different cultures and traditions, including folktales, myths, legends, and personal narratives.

The festival is aimed to celebrate diversity and creativity through the power of storytelling and to connect people from all walks of life to foster a sense of community and inclusivity. Performers include Urdu poets, rappers, drag artists, and folk storytellers among several others.

The event will feature performances from artists like Hriday Ranjan, who is one of Hyderabad’s top Stand Up Comedian along with Sandesh Johnny who has performed over 1,000 comedy shows all over India. Several local artists from Telangana will also be performing at the festival.

International artists like Vika Danutsa, a modern, contemporary, hip hop and ballet dancer from Ukraine along with Julia Nhawu, a renowned poet from South Africa will also be performing at the festival.

To secure a spot at the festival and witness the magic of storytelling, people can register through BookMyShow or Paytm Insider or check Tale Tellers Troupe social media handles for more information. https://instagram.com/ttt_india?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://www.facebook.com/TaleTellersTroupeIndia?mibextid=ZbWKw

They can further contact Rahul Reddy- 9885730673 for more details.