International Yoga Day celebrations at Techwave

Mumbai, June 21st, 2022: Celebrating the 8th International Yoga Day, Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions provider, organized a virtual health and wellness program for its employees. Across the globe, the yoga session was led by Mr. Rajasekhar Gummadapu, Co-founder and CEO, Techwave, and Mr. Damodar Rao Gummadapu, Chairman, Techwave and supervised by the trained instructor.

Rolling out the day-long virtual yoga celebration, participants spread out colourful mats and bent their bodies in complex postures. Following some warm-up, deep breathing exercises and meditation, the attendees enthusiastically celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day. Additionally, as a part of Techwave’s commitment to associate’s health and wellness, every week the workplace holds a ‘Breathe, Balance, and Bliss’ initiative to support associates’ wellbeing and promote a positive work-life balance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhar Gummadapu, Co-founder and CEO, Techwave, said, “At Techwave, we strongly believe in the importance of the unison of the mind, body and soul and its role in empowering individuals to attain their true potential. The mental and physical well-being of all our associates is top of mind for us and I am proud that we were able to pull off such a large scale virtual effort to keep each other healthy and happy and I thank the team and management for making it happen. Through this initiative, the associates of Techwave will definitely foster personal strength, develop inner peace, and perform their best at work. For us, Keeping work-life balance and the wellness of our associates is a priority, and initiative will help our associates cultivate resilience and serenity”