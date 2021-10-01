IOB Announces Festival Offers

Chennai: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a leading public sector bank headquartered in Chennai, announced several festival offers for its customers. These offers will be extended up to December 31, 2021.
The offers include…
§ 100% waiver of processing charges for Housing Loan (Subhagruha)
§ Concession on interest rates on Housing loans (Subhagruha) for women borrowers
§ 100% waiver of processing charges for Vehicle loans (Pushpaka)
IOB will offer all loan products at very competitive rates during this festival season.
For further details contact IOB Branches.