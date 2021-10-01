IOB Announces Festival Offers

October 1, 2021
Chennai: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a leading public sector bank headquartered in Chennai, announced several festival offers for its customers. These offers will be extended up to December 31, 2021.

The offers include…

§ 100% waiver of processing charges for Housing Loan (Subhagruha)

§ Concession on interest rates on Housing loans (Subhagruha) for women borrowers

§ 100% waiver of processing charges for Vehicle loans (Pushpaka)

IOB will offer all loan products at very competitive rates during this festival season.

For further details contact IOB Branches.

 

