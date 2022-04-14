ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle curates handcrafted Easter Eggs to celebrate the festive fervour of Easter

Chennai: ITC’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, celebrated for its unique chocolate experiences presents its limited edition, signature Fabelle Easter Egg and Fabelle Mini Eggs. The artisanal chocolates, handcrafted by Master Chocolatiers will enliven the spirit of Easter through rich flavours and multi sensorial textures making it an irresistible pick for self-indulgence or as a gifting option for Easter.
Fabelle Signature Easter Egg’s shell is made of decadent Dark Chocolate, encasing an explosion of treats, tastes and textures, as one breaks into the chocolate egg. The chocolate egg is infused with crunchy almond-hazelnut nut clusters, enveloped in Milk Chocolate, and rich cashew nut clusters covered in indulgent Ruby Chocolate, offering an enticing selection of flavours, making it an exquisite chocolate experience to savour this Easter.