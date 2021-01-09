ITC’s Dermafique brings Expert Skin Care at the comfort of your homes.

ITC’s leading skincare brand, Dermafique, announced the launch of its first Bio-Cellulose Face Masques. Co-designed by Dermatologists, the Dermafique Bio Cellulose FaceMasques arecrafted with biodegradable Bio cellulosefibers. With a philosophy of providing expert skin care at the comfort of your homes, Dermafique provides hydratingsheet masking experience with bio cellulose sheet masks, that are derived from 100% Natural Coconut water via a patented technology,instead of ordinary synthetic sheet masks

Dermafique masksconsists of a thin, Gel-likeBio-cellulose sheet thatis made from fermenting 100% Natural Coconut Water via patented technology and are also biodegradable. Bio Cellulose fibreshave a good serum retention and absorption capacity. This gel-like sheet adheres to your face like second skin, allowing for every curve and contour to continually soak in the formulationfor healthy lookingZen-like skin. They can be kept on for 30 minutes to soak in the goodness into the skin.

Launched in three variants, the Dermatologically tested range consists of Dermafique Bio Cellulose Pore Tightening Masque, Dermafique Bio Cellulose Charcoal Masque and Dermafique Bio Cellulose Tone Perfecting Masque.